Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.77% of Mitek Systems worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,012 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 192.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 411.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

MITK opened at $19.06 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $839.10 million, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

