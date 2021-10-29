Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of TransMedics Group worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $747.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

