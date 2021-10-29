Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.03% of W&T Offshore worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after buying an additional 862,643 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 457.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 757,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 667,951 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.