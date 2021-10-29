Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Columbia Financial worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

