Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of The RMR Group worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in The RMR Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The RMR Group by 271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.