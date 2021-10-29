Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.14 Million Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,898,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.53% of Maiden worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Maiden during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%.

In other Maiden news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

