Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,641 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.84% of Independent Bank worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 46.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.24 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

