Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.00% of Albireo Pharma worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.7% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $560.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

