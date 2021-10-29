Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Zogenix worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

