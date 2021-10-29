Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares during the period.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $63.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

