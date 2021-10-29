Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Redfin worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 36.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 354,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 286.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

RDFN opened at $52.38 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

