Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.19 Million Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.24% of DSP Group worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.11 million, a P/E ratio of -99.64, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

