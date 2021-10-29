Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Parsons worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth $75,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 39.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 281,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 53.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 219,428 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $4,000,000.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parsons stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

