Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,790 shares of company stock worth $114,355,343. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $184.05 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $192.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.