Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.30% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 142,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

