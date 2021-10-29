Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.07% of Transcat worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of TRNS opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

