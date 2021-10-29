Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.62% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 108.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

