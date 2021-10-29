Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.17% of Utah Medical Products worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $235,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

UTMD opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $106.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

