Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,155 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.80% of CNB Financial worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.12 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. Equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.