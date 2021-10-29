Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,638 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.96% of American National Bankshares worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

