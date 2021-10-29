Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after buying an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,233.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after buying an additional 425,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

