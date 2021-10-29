Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $676.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

