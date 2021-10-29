Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

