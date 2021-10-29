Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2,235.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 85,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.