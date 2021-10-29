Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.11% of The First Bancorp worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in The First Bancorp by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

FNLC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

