Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 317,119 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

