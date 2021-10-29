Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,863 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.61% of Park Aerospace worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.04 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.