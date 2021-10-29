Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 56,302 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.24% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $12.03 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

