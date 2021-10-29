DinoSwap (DINO) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 100,902,218 coins and its circulating supply is 51,931,188 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

