Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading 0% Higher

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.45. 2,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 19.51% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

