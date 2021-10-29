Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.45

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.45 and traded as low as $51.60. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 2,123,234 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,453,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 148,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 108,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

