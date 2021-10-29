Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 27,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the average daily volume of 4,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

