Diversey (DSEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Diversey to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diversey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.