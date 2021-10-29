Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BEVFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

