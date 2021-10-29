Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Achieves $58.00 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $58.00 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.00319304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00229960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011011 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 863,747,735 coins and its circulating supply is 730,296,032 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.