DODO 24-Hour Volume Tops $73.58 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $173.12 million and approximately $73.58 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00242909 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.