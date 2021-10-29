Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.