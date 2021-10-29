Dominion Energy (D) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

