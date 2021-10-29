Dotmoovs (MOOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $434,528.00

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $434,528.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00232965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00099096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotmoovs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dotmoovs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.