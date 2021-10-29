DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DraftKings stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,057,611 shares of company stock valued at $228,181,998. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

