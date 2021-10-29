DT Midstream (DTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DTM opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.88. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

