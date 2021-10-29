DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Tops $19.64 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $18.92 or 0.00030618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $387,708.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.22 or 1.00445497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.99 or 0.06996643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021413 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

