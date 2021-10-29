Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.79

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 1546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.3571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 7.54%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

