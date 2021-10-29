E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.69. 784,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,597,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

