Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $0. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.