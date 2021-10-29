Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.
EXP traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $160.18.
In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $0. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.