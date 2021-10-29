Earnbase Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,347.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $399,208.30 and $3,347.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00005382 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

