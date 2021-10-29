EarnX Hits Market Cap of $3.75 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, EarnX has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. EarnX has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $74,085.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00071564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.25 or 1.00315286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.12 or 0.06988249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021328 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 7,003,453,570,127 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

