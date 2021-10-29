easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 723.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,561.61.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders acquired 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

