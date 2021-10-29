Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 62.0% in October

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,117. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

