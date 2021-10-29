Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.43

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 248,357 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
