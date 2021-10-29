Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.43

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 248,357 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $329,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

